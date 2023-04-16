Previous
Turkeys by lisaconrad
Photo 1181

Turkeys

Woke up this morning to 3 turkeys in my sister’s backyard. There were 2 females and 1 male. The male was big and had his feathers out. He stayed up by the tree line while the females down into the yard.
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
323% complete

Photo Details

