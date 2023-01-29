Sign up
22 / 365
Mossy wall
The water installation on the way into my dentist's surgery always helps soothe the nerves on the way to an appointment!
29th January 2023
29th Jan 23
1
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
12th January 2023 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
moss
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and textures.
December 22nd, 2023
