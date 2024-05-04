Previous
His and hers by lizgooster
His and hers

Ducked through this square in London in search of a coffee (which I found) and encountered these monolithic sculptures which I’d never seen before. Together they’re entitled ‘Shadows’ and the sculptor is Stephen Cox.
Liz Gooster

