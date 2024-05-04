Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 491
His and hers
Ducked through this square in London in search of a coffee (which I found) and encountered these monolithic sculptures which I’d never seen before. Together they’re entitled ‘Shadows’ and the sculptor is Stephen Cox.
4th May 2024
4th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
492
photos
32
followers
28
following
134% complete
View this month »
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
30th April 2024 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
sculpture
,
“street
,
art”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close