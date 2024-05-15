Previous
The Turbine Hall by lizgooster
The Turbine Hall

Enjoyed a spontaneous carouse round Tate Modern today in an unexpected gap between meetings
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Susan Wakely ace
Great silhouettes.
May 15th, 2024  
katy ace
A wonderful sense of scale and fabulous light!
May 15th, 2024  
