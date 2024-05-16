Sign up
Photo 501
Blue purple tilt
I saw this piece by Jenny Holzer during my visit to Tate Modern. What look like squiggles here were mioving strips of text, I was quite intrigued by how they were completely changed by the camera.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
2
0
498
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
Tags
art
,
tate
katy
ace
This is quite a fascinating piece of art
May 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting effect.
May 22nd, 2024
