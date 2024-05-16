Previous
Blue purple tilt by lizgooster
Blue purple tilt

I saw this piece by Jenny Holzer during my visit to Tate Modern. What look like squiggles here were mioving strips of text, I was quite intrigued by how they were completely changed by the camera.
Liz Gooster

katy ace
This is quite a fascinating piece of art
May 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting effect.
May 22nd, 2024  
