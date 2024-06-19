Sign up
Previous
Photo 535
G(r)oing nuts
I’d never really noticed what beech nuts looked like before they fully became nuts! I wonder if the squirrels are keeping an eye on their progress too? They certainly love to gather the nuts when they are ripe
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th June 2024 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
nuts
,
beech
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, wonderful light and bokeh.
June 19th, 2024
