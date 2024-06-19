Previous
G(r)oing nuts by lizgooster
Photo 535

G(r)oing nuts

I’d never really noticed what beech nuts looked like before they fully became nuts! I wonder if the squirrels are keeping an eye on their progress too? They certainly love to gather the nuts when they are ripe
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, wonderful light and bokeh.
June 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise