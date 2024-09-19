Sign up
Photo 628
Lily pads
I’ve always loved water lilies and the magic of the opening and closing flowers. These were floating peacefully on the pond in the garden of remembrance in Henrietta Park in Bath.
19th September 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
bath
flowers
leaves
“water
lilies”
Diana
ace
Lovely shapes and colours.
September 21st, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
September 21st, 2024
