Photo 668
Autumn sunshine
OK, so I cheated a bit with the flare effect but there are still some lovely views to be had in York, especially when you look upwards. This is a church in the city centre called St Martin le Grand.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
church
york
autumn
views
