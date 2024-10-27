Previous
York Minster revisited by lizgooster
Photo 667

York Minster revisited

October half term and we’re back in York again! This time myself, my husband and Ellie, accompanied by fond memories of our time here in October last year, with my friend Claire and her daughter Scarlett.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Very nice. Great capture.
October 28th, 2024  
katy ace
Beautifully captured to get most of it so beautifully in the frame. Fascinating to see just that one portion lit up.
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise