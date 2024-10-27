Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 667
York Minster revisited
October half term and we’re back in York again! This time myself, my husband and Ellie, accompanied by fond memories of our time here in October last year, with my friend Claire and her daughter Scarlett.
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
667
photos
38
followers
28
following
182% complete
View this month »
660
661
662
663
664
665
666
667
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
27th October 2024 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
york
,
autumn
John Falconer
ace
Very nice. Great capture.
October 28th, 2024
katy
ace
Beautifully captured to get most of it so beautifully in the frame. Fascinating to see just that one portion lit up.
October 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close