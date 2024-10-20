Previous
Pumpkin picking by lizgooster
Pumpkin picking

Took Ellie and one of her friends to a local ‘pick your own’ pumpkin patch this afternoon. Great fun was had by all, despite a couple of heavy rain showers. The mud was all part of the experience! 🎃
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Dorothy ace
Oh that is fun!
October 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such fun and great wellies.
October 20th, 2024  
