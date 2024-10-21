Previous
Autumn leaf by lizgooster
Autumn leaf

I liked the faded pastel shade and rain drops on this upturned leaf on our front drive.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Liz Gooster

Lisa Brown ace
what a unique capture. beautiful
October 21st, 2024  
