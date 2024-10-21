Sign up
Previous
Photo 660
Autumn leaf
I liked the faded pastel shade and rain drops on this upturned leaf on our front drive.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
1
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
660
photos
38
followers
28
following
180% complete
653
654
655
656
657
658
659
660
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
20th October 2024 4:46pm
Tags
nature
,
leaf
,
autumn
,
raindrops
Lisa Brown
ace
what a unique capture. beautiful
October 21st, 2024
