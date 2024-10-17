Previous
Next
Impressionist effects #1 by lizgooster
Photo 656

Impressionist effects #1

Found a new 'artify' setting and thought I'd give one of the impressionist filters a go. I rather like the autumnal colour scheme it came up with.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
There is something incredibly appealing about this one! FAV
October 18th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This adds a great effect.
October 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise