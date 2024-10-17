Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 656
Impressionist effects #1
Found a new 'artify' setting and thought I'd give one of the impressionist filters a go. I rather like the autumnal colour scheme it came up with.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
657
photos
38
followers
28
following
180% complete
View this month »
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
16th October 2024 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
effects
,
sculpture
,
cambridge
,
street art
katy
ace
There is something incredibly appealing about this one! FAV
October 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
This adds a great effect.
October 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close