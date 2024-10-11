Previous
Leave-ing Lagos by lizgooster
Photo 650

Leave-ing Lagos

Heading home after an intense but also intensely rewarding few days in Lagos. I loved looking at this striking palm tree by the hotel pool. 🌴
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Liz Gooster

ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise