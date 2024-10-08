Previous
Office for the day! by lizgooster
Office for the day!

Here I am in Lagos, Nigeria, running a coaching skills for leaders programme over 3 days. This is the hotel where we’re staying and working. Not sure we’ll actually see much more of the city before flying back home!
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana
Your hotel looks fabulous, hope it is not all work ;-)
October 8th, 2024  
