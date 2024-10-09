Sign up
Previous
Photo 648
Lagos by night
We are working hard and have not had chance to see anything of the city so far. This is the night time view from my hotel balcony.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
648
photos
38
followers
28
following
177% complete
648
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
8th October 2024 6:53pm
Tags
cityscape
,
lagos
,
nigeria
