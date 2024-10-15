Sign up
Photo 654
Sitting pretty
Saw this beautiful sculpture on arriving at Cambridge North station for the first time.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
2
1
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
655
photos
38
followers
28
following
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
655
Tags
sculpture
,
cambridge
,
“street
,
art”
Diana
ace
It is so perfect, what a great sculptor that made it. Well spotted and captured.
October 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A great sculpture.
October 17th, 2024
