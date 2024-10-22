Sign up
Autumn leaves effects #1
Still experimenting and having fun with my photo editing app. There may be more versions to follow! 🍂 🍁
22nd October 2024
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
nature
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
seasons
katy
Very colorful and artsy, but I think I prefer the original
October 22nd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely
October 22nd, 2024
