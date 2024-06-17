Previous
Unexpected arrival by lizgooster
Photo 532

Unexpected arrival

This toadstool sprang up overnight on our lawn. It is a bit of a dull colour but I was still quite impressed by the speed at which it appeared. 🍄
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Liz Gooster

