Previous
Photo 538
Buzzing around a poppy
I've been glimpsing these pink poppies on my runs and so I made a point of going back past them on my cool down walk to take some photos. I arrived at teh same time as this busy bee!
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
1
0
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
bee
summer
poppy
Susan Wakely
So lovely.
June 25th, 2024
