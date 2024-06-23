Previous
Buzzing around a poppy by lizgooster
Buzzing around a poppy

I've been glimpsing these pink poppies on my runs and so I made a point of going back past them on my cool down walk to take some photos. I arrived at teh same time as this busy bee!
23rd June 2024

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
Liz Gooster
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
June 25th, 2024  
