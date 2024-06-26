Previous
Mellow yellow by lizgooster
Mellow yellow

Another discovery from one of my coffee shop walks. Not quite sure what it is - my phone suggests St John's Wort or something called Pheasant's Eye. Whatever it is, I liked its bright cheery colour.
Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Mark St Clair
Beautiful!
June 26th, 2024  
Diana
Stunning close up and detail, fabulous colour and song.
June 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Lovely close. Those little black bugs always photobomb.
June 26th, 2024  
