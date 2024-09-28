Sign up
Previous
Photo 636
Golden morning
Found myself in Fulbourne on a bright sunny Saturday morning and ducked into the local churchyard. Really liked the way the sunlight was falling across the stone cross gravestones.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
0
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
636
photos
36
followers
28
following
174% complete
View this month »
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
28th September 2024 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
graveyard
,
cambridge
,
fulbourne
