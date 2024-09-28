Previous
Golden morning by lizgooster
Golden morning

Found myself in Fulbourne on a bright sunny Saturday morning and ducked into the local churchyard. Really liked the way the sunlight was falling across the stone cross gravestones.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Liz Gooster

I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 7 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer
