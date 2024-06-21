Sign up
Photo 537
Cracking up
Strangely beautiful, but this was not meant to happen to our window! Mysterious spontaneous shattering of the glass. 🙄
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
0
0
Liz Gooster
ace
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
537
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
21st June 2024 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
window
,
glass
