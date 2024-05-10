Previous
The grass is always greener … by lizgooster
Photo 495

The grass is always greener …

The grass swiss rolls are flourishing with all the rain we’ve had recently and now some sun
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Diana ace
Beautifully captured with the droplets, ours is all brown!
May 10th, 2024  
katy ace
I like this diptych showing the close-up view and then the whole picture
May 10th, 2024  
