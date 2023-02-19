Previous
Next
When life gives you lemons … by lizgooster
30 / 365

When life gives you lemons …

Take a still life! 🍋
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 5 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
A terrific POV and composition. Wonderful light too
February 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great perspective and light on the lemons.
February 19th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Lovely lighting giving you shadows - Nice idea to use that bowl
February 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise