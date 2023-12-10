Sign up
Previous
332 / 365
Winter woodland & water
Thought I'd try this shot from my weekend walk in black and white, as the colours already looked quite soft and subdued.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
1
1
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
332
photos
21
followers
22
following
90% complete
View this month »
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
9th December 2023 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
black and white
,
water
,
trees
Susan Wakely
ace
Works well for a winter scene.
December 11th, 2023
