Pure peony by lizgooster
Photo 508

Pure peony

One of my favourite flowers. This one is in a bunch I bought myself last weekend and while it arrived highly furled it has now opened out beautifully.
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
katy ace
What a beautiful minimalist image!
May 24th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
love it
May 24th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Absolutely beautiful!
May 24th, 2024  
Dave ace
Nice
May 24th, 2024  
