Photo 507
Siberian iris
I knew this was an iris; I didn't know a Siberian version existed until I looked it up! Also I didn't notice the snail on its stem when I took the photo, only on editing the photo afterwards.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
snail
