Previous
Next
Choral heaven by lizgooster
Photo 507

Choral heaven

Another image from the captivating Winchester Cathedral. The carved wooden choir stalls with the deep blue star-studded sky frieze and the soaring roof ahead were heavenly indeed.
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Liz Gooster

@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise