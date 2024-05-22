Sign up
Photo 507
Choral heaven
Another image from the captivating Winchester Cathedral. The carved wooden choir stalls with the deep blue star-studded sky frieze and the soaring roof ahead were heavenly indeed.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Liz Gooster
@lizgooster
I'm Liz, I live in Cambridge, UK with my husband and 6 year old daughter and I work as a coach and a trainer for...
Tags
history
,
cathedral”
,
“winchester
