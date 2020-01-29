Sign up
Hanging out the flowers to dry
Rinsed the dust from the artificial flowers that are in my mother's room at the care centre. She loves flowers, but as she does not remember to water plants any more, I had to opt for something else.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
Louise
@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
Tags
flowers
Lesley
ace
Very sweet. I never thought to do this. Lovely photo.
January 29th, 2020
