Hanging out the flowers to dry by lmsa
335 / 365

Hanging out the flowers to dry

Rinsed the dust from the artificial flowers that are in my mother's room at the care centre. She loves flowers, but as she does not remember to water plants any more, I had to opt for something else.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Louise

@lmsa
I read about 365 in a magazine in a dentist's waiting room years ago. The idea of challenging yourself to take a photo every day...
91% complete

Lesley ace
Very sweet. I never thought to do this. Lovely photo.
January 29th, 2020  
