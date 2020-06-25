Previous
Pop up by lmsa
Photo 483

Pop up

Had a nice surprise yesterday when this grouping of small mushrooms appeared out of nowhere in the garden. And today they were all gone again...
Louise

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great close-up! These little white ones are like that- they're almost as ghostly as their color.
June 26th, 2020  
