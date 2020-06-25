Sign up
Photo 483
Pop up
Had a nice surprise yesterday when this grouping of small mushrooms appeared out of nowhere in the garden. And today they were all gone again...
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
Louise
@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead.
mushroom
garden
fungi
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great close-up! These little white ones are like that- they're almost as ghostly as their color.
June 26th, 2020
