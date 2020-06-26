Previous
These seats are taken by lmsa
These seats are taken

Went to a revenue service office today, only 13 people allowed inside at a time. Fortunately I was there early with an appointment. And no, my problem has not been resolved...
Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I went to a dr.'s office last month and was met with the same type of seating designation. In this case X does not mark the spot! Sorry to hear your issue was not resolved- but when it comes to government institutions, it doesn't surprise me!
June 26th, 2020  
