Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 488
Peaceful
Taken during a previous Namibia trip. This is the Kunene river, and Angola is on the other side. We have seen crocodiles in the river here earlier in the day, so it is not really as peaceful as it seems!
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Louise
@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
489
photos
36
followers
28
following
133% complete
View this month »
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G15
Taken
12th July 2014 6:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
travel
,
namibia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close