Peaceful by lmsa
Photo 488

Peaceful

Taken during a previous Namibia trip. This is the Kunene river, and Angola is on the other side. We have seen crocodiles in the river here earlier in the day, so it is not really as peaceful as it seems!
30th June 2020

Louise

@lmsa
Thank you for any comments on my posts. I do not thank you on my post, but enjoy having a look at your album instead. Year...
