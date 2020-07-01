Previous
Taking a little snooze by lmsa
Taking a little snooze

My niece has 2 little kittens, this one was taking advantage of the sunny winter day. You cannot really see her size, but she is just a bit bigger than my hand.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Louise

@lmsa
