1 / 365
Hail on St. Eugene
St. Eugene's Cathedral in Derry/Londonderry during a hailstorm.
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
Logan Leybold
@loganleybold
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
27th March 2024 10:31am
Tags
cathedral
,
storm
,
ireland
,
eugene
,
drama
,
hail
,
uk
,
gb
,
ni
,
derry
,
northernireland
,
steugene
,
greatbritain
