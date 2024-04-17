Sign up
Wee Fella
This little guy somehow let me get this close to him in our backyard. I wish there weren't branches in front of him but this was the only one that focused completely on his feathers. I wish low apertures weren't so finicky!
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Logan Leybold
@loganleybold
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
17th April 2024 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
