Wee Fella by loganleybold
12 / 365

Wee Fella

This little guy somehow let me get this close to him in our backyard. I wish there weren't branches in front of him but this was the only one that focused completely on his feathers. I wish low apertures weren't so finicky!
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Logan Leybold

@loganleybold
3% complete

Photo Details

