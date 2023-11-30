Previous
Men's shed by logman
Men's shed

Some of guys at the men's shed. We have about 160 members at our shed. We do woodwork, metalwork, forgework, pooltable, computer. A kitchen, model railway and many group.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

