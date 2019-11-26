Previous
Next
New and Old by loweygrace
Photo 2521

New and Old

New floors started to be installed today!

(Adding filler for a photo journal - no need to comment!)
26th November 2019 26th Nov 19

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 6 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise