Thanksgiving! by loweygrace
Photo 2523

Thanksgiving!

Thankful for everyone who helped finish all the jobs! We were able to sit down to a delicious Thanksgiving meal with our family today!!

(Filling in photos! No need to comment!)
28th November 2019 28th Nov 19

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 6 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
