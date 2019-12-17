Previous
Next
Coffee Table by loweygrace
Photo 2542

Coffee Table

As if there isn’t enough to do... I decided to save money by staining a coffee table myself!

( Just a filler - no need to comment!)
17th December 2019 17th Dec 19

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 6 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
699% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise