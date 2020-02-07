Previous
Bedtime by loweygrace
Photo 2591

Bedtime

It’s been a busy week starting back at my old job! So many new and wonderful changes- I’ve loved every minute!
Just need to remember to spend time with my camera!
This is a photo of the comforter cover on our bed. Ahhh!
Lois

Lovely
