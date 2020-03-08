Sign up
Photo 2616
Palos Verdes Shoreline Park
A fantastic hike along the shore today. Spotted a few whale spouts!
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
2620
photos
92
followers
98
following
2616
4
1
1
365
iPhone 8 Plus
8th March 2020 3:40pm
Public
verdes
palos
Hazel
ace
Lovely composition. Wish I was there.
March 9th, 2020
