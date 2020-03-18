Previous
Day 3 by loweygrace
Day 3

Third day went by fast! I started a new art project while listening to music from Hamilton. I think my next project will be to learn another language while in isolation!

Remembering this day in 2013 when we flew to from LAX to Newark, NJ to start our new adventure. It’s be a wonderful 6 mths since we moved back to CA!!
Lois

