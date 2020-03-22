Previous
Next
Cleaning Day by loweygrace
Photo 2624

Cleaning Day

Spent the day cleaning the house...with an hour break to take a nice 3 mile walk.
A very friendly dog followed my daughter home on her walk yesterday. Because the dog looked like she had puppies recently, Amy bought a collar and leash and walked the dog back to where she started following her in hopes that the mom would lead her to the litter. Unfortunately, the dog didn’t seem to have a care in the world and not interested in anything but her happy walk in the sunshine! After a bath, dinner, a good night’s sleep and breakfast, Amy brought her to the nearby shelter to hopefully be reunited with her owner and puppies.
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
718% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a lovely green. What a sweet effort your daughter made for the stray. Hope it finds its way home or to a good family.
March 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise