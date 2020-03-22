Cleaning Day

Spent the day cleaning the house...with an hour break to take a nice 3 mile walk.

A very friendly dog followed my daughter home on her walk yesterday. Because the dog looked like she had puppies recently, Amy bought a collar and leash and walked the dog back to where she started following her in hopes that the mom would lead her to the litter. Unfortunately, the dog didn’t seem to have a care in the world and not interested in anything but her happy walk in the sunshine! After a bath, dinner, a good night’s sleep and breakfast, Amy brought her to the nearby shelter to hopefully be reunited with her owner and puppies.