Photo 2638
Hibiscus
Our neighbor’s yard has a hibiscus plant over 12 feet high! Happily for me this flower was low enough for me to see.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Tags
flower
hibiscus
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet fav
April 6th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Beautiful close-up
April 6th, 2020
