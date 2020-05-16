Previous
by loweygrace
Photo 2679

I’ve been posting a flower photo each day on social media and here for my friends on 365 during the lockdown hoping to bring some cheer!
16th May 2020

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
733% complete



Photo Details

KazzaMazoo
Love the contrast of the delicate flower with those fierce spikes!
Our lockdown is easing in Australia but as we head in to winter not so many flowers. Love your idea of sharing the 💐
May 17th, 2020  
