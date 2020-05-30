Previous
39 years! by loweygrace
39 years!

How to make time fly? .....marry the right guy! It doesn’t seem possible we’ve been together 39 years!!
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Lois

@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
