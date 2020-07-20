Previous
Next
What is this? by loweygrace
Photo 2744

What is this?

We saw this tree on our walk and haven’t been able to find it’s name. It was pretty tall and the red pods explode into large red flowers! Beautiful to see. Anyone know it’s name?
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise