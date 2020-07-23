Previous
Shamrock Flowers by loweygrace
Shamrock Flowers

I’ve had this plant for many years. I was happy it survived our 3 week trip last year when we drove 3000 miles to move back to California!
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Lois

Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Babs ace
They are such pretty flowers. Glad they survived the journey, they seem to be thriving.
July 24th, 2020  
