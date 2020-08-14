Previous
Next
Gartenmeister fuchsia by loweygrace
Photo 2769

Gartenmeister fuchsia

Over 100°F today and will continue for the next several days.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
758% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
That is much too hot! Lovely flowers.
August 14th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Whew ! that is some heat . I have this Fuchsia in the garden but didn't remember its name ! - thanks , must try to remember it now !
August 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise