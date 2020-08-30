Sign up
Sedum spectabile
“An essential late-summer pit stop for bees and butterflies. Sedum flowers are little pools of nectar, held on big, flat, easily accessible flowers where butterflies can rest and bask in late-summer sun” The Guardian
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Myrna O'Hara
ace
Glorious, mine aren't out this far yet.
August 30th, 2020
