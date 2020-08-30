Previous
Sedum spectabile by loweygrace
Sedum spectabile

“An essential late-summer pit stop for bees and butterflies. Sedum flowers are little pools of nectar, held on big, flat, easily accessible flowers where butterflies can rest and bask in late-summer sun” The Guardian

30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

Lois

@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Myrna O'Hara ace
Glorious, mine aren't out this far yet.
August 30th, 2020  
